'May 9 protest call': Usman Dar's mother 'arrested' in Sialkot

PTI leader Rehana Dar arrested by police on May 9, 2024. — Screengrab/X/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD/SIALKOT: The Punjab police on Monday "arrested" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rehana Dar, mother of Usman Dar, from Sialkot as the former ruling party stages protest rallies to mark the May 9 anniversary.

Confirming the report of his mother’s detention, Umar alleged that the police took his mother and other PTI women supporters on the "directives of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif".

“My mother gave a protest call for May 9,” Usman said, adding that the police had surrounded Jinnah House in Sialkot since morning.

The police, however, denied the reports of Rehana's arrest. DPO Hassan Iqbal said: “Rehana Dar and Ruba Dar were not arrested. Both women leaders are at their home.”



More to follow...