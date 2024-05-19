Sindh govt defers intermediate exams in view of heatwave

Representational image of students solving papers at an examination centre. — PPI

The Sindh government has decided to postpone the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) exams due to the ongoing heatwave in the province

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the deferral of intermediate exams — scheduled to start on May 22 — for five days as per the recommendation of provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

The BIEK exams will now commence on May 27 as per the new date.

A spokesperson of CM said that the Universities and Boards Department changed the date for intermediate exams as per CM Shah's directives.

Karachiites have been left sweltering due to the current heat spell that has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and a significant rise in temperatures is expected during the next 10 days.

Weather expert Jawad Memon has said that the mercury in the city may stay between 38 to 40°C which will "feel like" 42°C to high humidity levels.

Stressing that the prevailing heat spell in the metropolis will continue and might in fact see a further increase in temperatures, he ruled out the possibility of rains in the megalopolis for the next five to seven days.

Pakistan may experience three heatwaves

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), humidity levels in the city have been recorded at 69% with a 19km/hr breeze blowing in the city from the south-west.

It is to be noted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted that Pakistan may experience three heatwaves in various cities during the next 25 days.

As per the government authority, the risk of the first heatwave is expected in Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Sanghar in Sindh, while south Punjab’s Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan cities will also be affected.

The NDMA said the first spell of heatwave may last for two to three days between May 15 and 30, as the mercury in those cities might touch 40°C and the heat could be felt even more.

According to the NDMA, the second heatwave is expected to last for four to five days in late May or early June wherein the temperature might rise up to 45°C.

The third heatwave is expected during the first 10 days of June, this heatwave will affect Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin and Khairpur, it added.