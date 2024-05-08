Six terrorists gunned down in separate KP operations

Pakistani soldiers patrol in Sararogha town in South Waziristan, on November 17, 2009. — AFP

Security forces gunned down six terrorists during separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday

The military’s media wing said that the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation on May 8, 2024, on the reported presence of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan District of KP.

“During the conduct of the operation, five terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces and sent to hell,” the ISPR said in a brief statement.

In another exchange of fire in North Waziristan District, troops effectively located the terrorists’ presence and gunned down a militant named, Inam Ullah.

The military’s media wing said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

As Pakistan witnesses a sharp rise in militancy, the military and armed forces have been actively engaged in actions to eliminate terrorists.

On Tuesday, Director General ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said there was "irrefutable evidence" of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghanistan's soil against the country.

Reaffirming the commitment to counter-terrorism efforts, he had said that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to eliminate the terrorist network.

He had stressed that the security forces would go to any extent against terrorists. However, the spokesperson had also said that the first priority of the Pakistan Army was to maintain law and order in the country.

"The army chief has said that there's no place for terrorists in Pakistan," the chief military spokesperson had said while reassuring that "steps are being taken to bring the miscreants to justice".

Providing details about the army’s anti-terror efforts, he had said that as many as 13,133 operations were carried out in 2024 wherein 239 terrorists were naturalised, whereas two officers and 60 soldiers had embraced martyrdom.