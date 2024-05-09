Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat holds a cricket bat while speaking to supporters at a PTI rally in Karachi on January 14, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat has been booted out of the party’s top deicison-making bodies — core and political committees — after he censured his senior colleagues and refused to work under them.



Speaking to the media outside Adiala jail, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said Marwat has been expelled from the party’s core and political committees on the instructions of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI secretary general said Khan has directed to issue a show-cause notice to Marwat as he attempted to “spoil” ties with Saudi Arabia.

Ayub, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said Marwat was warned time and again against violating the party’s policies.



“The PTI founder said Marwat tried to damage his personal relations with the kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as he has excellent ties with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” Ayub said.

Marwat, speaking during a TV talk show last month had alleged that Saudi Arabia, alongside the United States, played a part in the ouster of Imran Khan's government in April 2022.

As soon as the controversial statement went viral on the media, the PTI top brass distanced itself from Marwat’s allegation that the kingdom had a role in the so-called "regime change operation".

The political committee has been directed to take disciplinary action against Marwat, said Ayub in today's media talk.

Ayub said although he is secretary general of the party, the authority to make final decisions rested with incarcerated leader and added that he was appointed leader of the opposition on Khan's instructions.

He said it not his authority to decide about the people meeting the PTI founder in jail.