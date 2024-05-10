Young Pakistani, working on cancer research project, murdered in Portugal

Victim Anthony Shoukat takes a selfie in the image shared on his Facebook ID on November 17, 2021. — Facebook/ Anthony Shoukat

LAHORE: A Pakistani researcher, who had gone to Portugal for a cancer research project, was killed in a robbery incident after he resisted to it, Geo News reported on Friday.

The young victim, identified as Anthony Shoukat, hailed from Lahore. His family members said that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital had sent Anthony for a research project to Porto.

They said that the deceased had done his masters from Sweden and PhD from Germany.



The family requested the government to help them bring the Anthony’s body soon and bring the culprits to justice.

Recently in March, a Pakistani-German, Fahimuddin, was murdered in the Ulm city during a knife attack on his family. He had left Karachi’s Azizabad neighbourhood and permanently settled in Germany.

The victim’s close friend Ahmed Saeed had said the assailant first attacked Fahimuddin’s wife and daughters, then fatally attacked Fahim. Saeed said the assailant was alive and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“Fahimuddin’s neighbours and friends are also saddened by his death. Fahim spent many memorable moments with us. The condition of Fahimuddin’s wife and daughters is critical, while two of their daughters managed to save themselves by hiding.”