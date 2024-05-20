BSEK to issue new schedule for matric exams soon

A student can be seen attempting her exam paper in this undated image. — APP/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has rejected the timetable for the deferred matriculation exams on social media, saying that the new official schedule will be released soon.

The Universities and Boards Department has deferred the remainder of ongoing matric and ninth class papers in the wake of the heatwave alert. Two papers each of two classes are yet to take place.

BSEK exam controller Khalid Ehsan said that the decision to put off the exams till May 27 was taken to keep the students safe from the effects of scorching heat.

He said that exam re-schedule circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups after the postponement of papers is untrue and not the official timetable.

Ehsan said that a new schedule for the remaining matriculation exams will be released by the Board at the earliest.

Earlier, the Universities and Boards Department had announced rescheduling exams under the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), slated to start on May 22.

The examination process was deferred for five days till May 27 in the wake of heatwave risks in the province.

However, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said Monday that there is no chance of any heatwave in the metropolis for the upcoming week.

"Sea breeze is blowing in the city, no need to worry about heatwave," he told a local TV channel.

He said the weather will remain hot for the next 10 days with temperatures expected between 36℃ to 38℃.

The chief meteorologist said the intensity of the hot weather will prevail from low to high level of humidity.