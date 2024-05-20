Karachi, don’t worry about a heatwave, for now

Men cool off in a fountain in Karachi. — Reuters/File

As Sindh braces for a scorching spell, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that there is no chance of any heatwave in Karachi for the upcoming week.

"Sea breeze is blowing in the city, no need to worry about heatwave," he told a private news channel on Monday.

He said the weather would remain hot for the next 10 days with temperatures expected between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The chief meteorologist said the intensity of the hot weather will prevail from low to high levels of humidity.

Earlier today, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) postponed the ninth and matric exams scheduled to be held from May 21-27 amid a heatwave alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA has predicted that Pakistan may experience three heatwaves in various cities during the next 25 days.

As per the advisory, the risk of the first heatwave is expected in Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Sanghar in Sindh, while south Punjab’s Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan cities will also be affected.

The NDMA said the first spell of heatwave may last for two to three days between May 15 and 30, as the mercury in those cities might touch 40°C and the heat could be felt even more.

According to the NDMA, the second heatwave is expected to last for four to five days in late May or early June wherein the temperature might rise to 45°C.

The third heatwave is expected during the first 10 days of June, this heatwave will affect Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin and Khairpur, it added.