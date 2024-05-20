Chief justice deposits valuable gift in Toshakhana

Muslim World League's Secretary Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa (left) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. — Provided by the reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa deposited on Monday a valuable gift to Toshakhana which was received to him by Muslim World League Secretary Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa.



The Muslim World League secretary gifted an expensive pen, named Bab-e-Kaaba, to the chief justice. Both of them had met in April.

Muslim World League is an international non-governmental organisation headquartered in Makkah with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

The picture shows pen Bab-e-Kaaba. — Provided by the reporter

CJP Isa, after taking approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the gift has put up in the Supreme Court of Pakistan museum. The CJP's secretary had written a letter to Cabinet Division's secretary in this regard.

Established in 1974, Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning "treasure house" — is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.