Fareeda Tareen becomes fifth woman deputy commissioner in Balochistan

Another female bureaucrat, Fareeda Tareen, made her way to perform an administrative role after being appointed as deputy commissioner (DC) in Balochistan, followed by four other women high-ranking government officers.



Fareeda, a Grade 18 officer who was earlier performing duties as assistant commissioner (AC) Dasht tehsil of Balochistan’s Kharan district, was elevated to the deputy commissioner’s position in Sohbatpur district.

She is the fifth deputy commissioner in the province who breaks down barriers of the male-dominated society and sets a precedent of effectively performing administrative duties amid a volatile political landscape and low-key insurgency.

Her appointment was followed by the on-duty high-ranking government officers, including Lasbela DC Humaira Baloch, Naseerabad DC Sadaf Batool Assadi, Hub DC Rohana Gul Kakar from Balochistan Civil Service and Awaran DC Ayesha Zehri, who took charge of the administrative units in different parts of the province.

'Four transfers in 36 days'

During her career as a civil servant, Fareeda went through difficult situations while serving on different government positions. She faced four back-to-back transfers to different posts within 36 days from February 11 to March 16, 2021, according to Geo News.

The bureaucrat was first appointed as Assistant Commissioner Quetta on February 11.

On the very next day, her appointment was cancelled, and on Feb 16, she was posted as Section Officer Three in the administration department.

Later on February 25, she was posted as Section Officer One in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), and finally, on March 16 she was appointed as Section Officer Commerce and Industries.

When Geo News approached Balochistan government's then spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani in this regard in 2021, he dismissed the notion of discrimination against the women officer.

The spokesperson, acknowledging Farida Tareen's abilities, had said transfers were a part of the job. "Fareeda Tareen is a smart, intelligent, and hardworking bureaucrat," the spokesperson had remarked in response to the queries.