Blaze erupts in Lahore airport’s departure lounge

People are queued at the International Departures counter at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, in the still taken from a video uploaded on June 14, 2023. —YouTube/ Mansoortastic

LAHORE: A blaze erupted at the Allama Iqbal International Airport's departure lounge in the wee hours of Thursday because of a short circuit in the ceiling of the immigration counter, Geo News reported citing airport authorities.



As a result of the fire, immigration system of the Lahore airport was burnt, the authorities said, adding that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff put out the inferno after a struggle of few hours. However, smoke still impeded the immigration process and flight operation.

Meanwhile sources told Geo News that the first Hajj flight scheduled to depart from the same airport was temporarily halted, while seven other international flights were also postponed.

But authorities clarified that the immigration process of Hajj pilgrims was resumed from the domestic counter.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had, on May 3, announced that Pakistan would operate 11 special flights to transport 2,160 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on the first day of the scheduled operation, including 670 passengers from Lahore via three flights, 330 from Karachi via two flights, 680 from Islamabad via three flights, 329 from Multan via two flights, 151 from Sialkot via a single flight.

The ministry spokesperson stated that the month-long Hajj 2024 flight operation would commence from May 9 to June 9.

All flights scheduled for the first 15 days would land at the Madina airport, while most flights will land at the Jeddah airport from May 24 to June 9, the spokesperson had said.

Subsequently, the first Hajj flight from Balochistan would take off from Quetta on May 11, and from Sukkur on May 27.

Pakistan will operate a total of 259 Hajj special flights for over 68,000 pilgrims registered with the government scheme, the ministry had said, adding that the special operation would conclude on June 9.

Later, the country would resume its flight operation on June 20 to bring pilgrims home post-conclusion of the sacred pilgrimage, it concluded.