A youngster is pushing his motorcycle through rainwater during heavy rain in Multan on August 26, 2023. —APP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday ordered to adopt precautionary and necessary administrative measures to the tackle the rain-related issues across the province including Lahore amid forecast for torrential rains.

Putting authorities concerned on “alert”, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on April 22 predicted a new spell of rainfall in the country, mostly upper areas, till April 29.

The Met Office had said Lahore would receive a few moderate to heavy falls from April 26 to 29.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few moderate/ heavy falls) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal.

“While, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar rain is expected with occasional gaps from April 26 to 28. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period,” the PMD had said.

Maryam issued instructions for taking measures in advance on the forecast of heavy rains in Punjab till April 29. She directed the commissioners, deputy commissioners and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director to remain active for drainage of rainwater.

The Punjab chief minister directed the officers concerned to be present on ground in all shifts. She directed the local administrations and WASA officials to remain active and utilise all resources for drainage of the water.

“All necessary steps should be taken to keep the traffic flowing in Lahore and the other cities. The traffic wardens should actively perform duties in the field to help citizens,” she ordered in a bid to ensure easy flow of vehicular traffic during and after rains.

The chief minister instructed rescue services agencies to take immediate safety measures to make sure that the people from low-lying areas were timely transferred to safe places.

CM Maryam also directed that the residents of the low-lying areas should be warned in advance about the situation and help should be taken from media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard.

Maryam said effective measures should be taken to protect livestock in rural areas.

Earlier, the PMD had said that there were chances of landslides in Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir that could affect the vulnerable locations from April 27 to 29.

“Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may affect human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels during the period,” it said.

Farmers especially in wheat harvested areas were advised to manage their crops viewing the weather conditions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had also directed the provincial and district disaster management authorities as well as other departments concerned to gear up for nationwide torrential rains and thunderstorms till April 29.