PkMAP chief Achakzai's arrest warrant suspended

QUETTA: A judicial magistrate in Quetta Saturday suspended the arrest warrant of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Khan Achakzai in a case of interference in the public affairs during a raid on his house.

At the hearing, the investigation officer told the judge that Achakzai did not comply with the warrant by not appearing before the court in connection with the FIR lodged against him at the Gawalmandi police station.

A judicial magistrate had a day ago issued arrest warrant for the political leader directing the police to arrest and produce him before the court on April 27.

The local administration had lodged a case against Achakzai on March 11.

On March 4, the district administration refuted the claims of the raid at the senior politician’s house, saying that it just got an empty government land vacated near Achakzai’s house on Quetta’s Quarry road.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Saad bin Asad had said Achakzai illegally occupied the government land by putting up walls around it. He confirmed that a person, who was guarding the land, was arrested for pointing weapons at an assistant commissioner and interfering in the state affairs.

Former Balochistan caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai, in a hurriedly called press conference, also denied the claims of a raid at the PkMAP chairman’s house, saying the district administration of Quetta recovered a government land.

He said lands in the city’s outskirts were recovered and the campaign against illegal land occupation would continue in the future as well. The district administration took action on a landlord's complaint and got a plot vacated in front of the veteran politician’s house, he added.