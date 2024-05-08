Punjab to witness heatwave from today: PDMA

A woman carries a pedestal fan for repair during hot and humid weather. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday said the province is likely to witness a heatwave from today due to notable increase in temperature.

Mercury, according to the PDMA, is likely to soar by three to five degrees Celsius from May 8 to May 10.

Besides soaring temperatures, the province is also expected to witness thunderstorms and heavy rains during the ongoing week.

Advising the public to be cautious in light of the expected heatwave and heavy rains, PDMA Director General Irfan Kathia said that the thunderstorms pose a threat to various crops across the province.

"The district administrations across Punjab have been informed about the weather situation," the official added.

PDMA's warning comes after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Tuesday, predicted that Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal will witness rain-duststorm/thunderstorm from May 10 to 12.

Whereas, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are likely to receive downpours on May 10 and 11, the Met Office added.