Envoy reassures facilitation to Sikh community during Pakistan visit

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan Wednesday reassured the Sikh community of all possible assistance to the Sikh delegation in their visa process and their visit to various Pakistani cities.



"Our doors are open for Sikh community," the envoy said while speaking to a delegation of the American Punjabi Society at Pakistan's embassy in Washington

The ambassador further reaffirmed the government's resolve to continue to facilitate the Sikhs community as it fully understands their religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, American Punjabi Society President Gary Sikka apprised Khan that their forum consists of 100,000 members — of which some hail from Pakistan.

He further said that the body's 115-member delegation will tour Pakistan in the near future.

During their visit, the group will visit various religious places and will also travel to Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Kartarpur.

Recalling their previous visits to Pakistan, the forum's delegation lauded Pakistan's "captivating" hospitality, especially during their visit to Kartarpur.

They also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for facilitating Sikh pilgrims regarding their visits to various religious sites in the country.

It should to be noted that Pakistan is home to several religious sites that are sacred to the Sikh community. Each year thousands of Sikhs from around the world reach Pakistan to tour these sites.

Last month, as many as 2,400 Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan via Wagah Border to participate in Khalsa Janam Day and Baisakhi celebrations.