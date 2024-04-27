SC orders to remove encroachments from all over the country within 3 days

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the federal and provincial governments to clear public roads and pavements of all encroachments within three days.

The development comes after the top court, on Thursday, directed the authorities in Karachi to remove barricades placed outside various buildings including Sindh Rangers headquarters, CM House and Governor House.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, hearing a set of petitions regarding encroachment issued the written order today.

In its order, the apex court said that the encroachments on public roads and pavements are made by those paid out of the public exchequer

"Occupants of properties also assume that the pavement running in front of their property is theirs, to do with it as they please. Generators are also installed thereon. Pavements are for the use of the public; access thereto and use thereof cannot be prevented or restricted," said the order.



It added that everyone, including the provincial and federal governments, and all those under them must abide by the law and cannot encroach upon public roads and pavements nor can block them which may stop or restrict public use thereof.

Speaking about barriers that are placed to protect the buildings from terrorist attacks, the court stated that security can be ensured by placing the barriers within the premises.

"Therefore, all are directed [...] to clear public roads and pavements of all encroachments within three days, failing which the same should be demolished/removed by the relevant authority and the cost incurred thereon shall be recovered from those who encroached thereon," the order added.

The SC also said that this order to remove encroachments is applicable across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has removed the barricades placed outside the CM House on the orders of the top court.