Islamabad court hears police's plea to extend Shahbaz Gill's remand

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in court during a hearing of a sedition case filed against him. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court has resumed the hearing of the Islamabad Police's plea seeking an extension in PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill's physical remand.

Gill was presented in court today after he was discharged from the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where he was admitted since last week.

The court is expected to decide today whether to extend Gill's physical remand over the police's plea or not.

The police had requested an extension of eight days in Gill's physical remand at the last hearing of the case on Friday — but the court sent him to PIMS in light of his medical condition.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

The PTI contends that its leader was "tortured" while in incarceration and was not medically fit to be sent into physical remand while the police insist on him being given into its custody for further investigation.

Today's hearing

During the hearing, the judge asked about his medical report and remarked the decision to grant an extension in remand will be taken after reviewing the report.

At this, the court was informed that the case record was with the Islamabad High Court in a similar matter which has reserved the verdict and expected to announce it by 2pm.

The judge asked the lawyer, “what do you think the hearing should be adjourned until the file is received,” to which he requested the court to wail till 2pm.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing briefly.

Before the break, Gill told the court: "I was fed forcefully; 10-12 people shaved me; they lied to me about my bail."

