Syngenta, Salaam-Takaful team up

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan Limited has partnered up with Salaam Takaful Limited to facilitate farmers against climate change impacts through a weather and parametric index based crop insurance programme, a statement said on Thursday.
Syngenta Pakistan Limited is a globally leading agriculture company, specialising in crop protection, biologicals, seeds and crop enhancement products.
Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Haseeb Baig, Syngenta Pakistan general manager, said the partnership aimed to empower farmers to combat climate-change and create a better future.
Farmers would soon be able to reap the benefits of the initiative, elevate their quality of life, and protect themselves against crop losses due to climate change, he added.
