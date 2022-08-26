NBP opens flood relief fund account

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has opened an account for collection of funds/contributions for the people affected by recent floods in the country, it said on Thursday.
The government has established a fund to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in several parts of the country.
Under the initiative, NBP has established an account titled “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022”, for all NBP branches will receive donations/contributions in cash, through drop cheques and alternate delivery channels across the country.
The donations can also be received within Pakistan through Debit/Credit Card and the people living abroad can send in their funds through internet payment gateway, NBP said.
