Cruz Beckham speaks out after David, Victoria unfollow Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham claims David, Victoria didn't 'unfollow' Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham has come to defend his parents, David Beckham and Victoria after reports of them unfollowing their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud.

As per reports, Sir David and lady Victoria unfollowed their eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on Instagram.

Taking to his social media account, Cruz quickly addressed the claims. Sharing a post by Daily Mail, the son of David and Victoria wrote, "NOT TRUE."

He went on to add, "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son…"

"Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I," Cruz clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes amid reports that Brooklyn Beckham will not be spending Christmas with his parents David Beckham and Victoria family this year.

"Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would be spending this Christmas with her family. Her parents are really excited to have them," an insider told the outlet.

Besides Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham, the famous couple is also parents to Romeo Beckham and daughter Harper.

The Beckham family fallout:

The fallout began when Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz skipped David Beckham's lavish birthday party, which was attended by his wife and their children.

On the other hand, the young couple also renewed their vows on their third wedding anniversary and from the ceremony noticeably absent was Brooklyn's family.

Known for acknowledging each other's milestone on social media, Brooklyn, Nicola have been noticeably absent from David and Victoria's social media posts since the feud rumours and vice versa.