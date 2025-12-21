Russell Crowe takes 'sudden U-turn' on getting married to Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe has reportedly destroyed bridal dreams of his longtime girlfriend Britney Theriot.

While conversing with Joe Rogan on his podcast, the 61-year-old Actor and film director dismissed wedding plans with Theriot.

He said, "All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No.”

The Gladiator star added, "My life is joyous and happy. Why ruin that with a wedding?"

A well-placed insider told Radar Online that Crowe is looking forward to reviving his relationship with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer despite having been with the 42-year-old actress for the past five years.

Theriot also feels devastated because she was planning to make a family with the Oscar-winner but he had denied any such claims.

Per the source, "Britney was shocked. It doesn't line up at all with what Russell has been telling her – so it's pretty upsetting.”

"It's no secret she wants a ring on her finger, and she thought they were on track for that. Now that he's pulled this, she's reeling,” stated the source.

Spencer and Crowe "are still very close, and a lot of people say he's still carrying a torch for her. But after this sudden U-turn on getting married, she's questioning everything.”

"Her friends are all telling her it's pretty suspect that he's making Danielle a part of this show.

"Even Danielle has come out and said performing together is what they did when they were first falling in love – so it's hard not to let this slide,” concluded the source.