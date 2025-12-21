Bowen Yang bids 'Saturday Night Live' goodbye with tears in eyes

Since 2018, Bowen Yang has been a part of Saturday Night Live, but now no more as the artist bids farewell to the sketch comedy show; he has tears in his eyes.



Sharing the stage with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, who was hosting the series, he choked up when the latter told him, “Can I just say how much I loved your line in Wicked?”

“Thank you,” he responded, to which the pop icon said, “You’re welcome.” Leading Bowen to add, “No, no, that was my line in the movie: Thank you.”

A day earlier, the 35-year-old shared a lengthy post about his emotions during his stint on SNL, thanking his colleagues.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all, I loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile,” he said in a post on Instagram.

He continued, “i’m grateful for every minute of my time there. i learned about myself (bad with wigs). i learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). i learned that human error can be nothing but correct. i learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”

“Thank you to lorne for the job. for the standard. and for bringing everyone at work together. they all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves. i can’t believe i was ever included in that, the show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, but sh***, i hope i am," Bowen concluded.