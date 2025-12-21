Noodles come under strict scrutiny due to 'health risk'

Noodles are now causing people to second guess whether they should buy the product or not.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has announced the recall of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

NAFDAC warned that the affected product contains milk and eggs, allergens that could trigger severe and potentially life-threatening reactions in people with allergies or intolerances.

In a statement titled “Public Alert No. 041/2025” the agency said the recall followed a notification from France’s food safety authority, Rappel Conso, which flagged the product for failing to declare the presence of milk and eggs on its labelling.

According to NAFDAC, the recall covers all batches of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, with a best-before date of February 6, 2026.

“NAFDAC is informing the public that the French authority (Rappel Conso of France) has issued a notice regarding the recall of the Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour,” the agency announced.

They continued, “This recall is due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances.”

Indomie noodles are widely consumed different countries, due to their affordability, convenience and popularity as a household food item, particularly among children and young adults.

The regulatory agency noted that while the official risk of the product entering the country is considered low, acquisition through online purchases or international travel could not be ruled out.

“NAFDAC has commenced vigilance actions to guard against possible entry of the brand into the country, as acquisition of the product through online purchase or international travel cannot be excluded,” it said.

“Consumers should discard the product and not consume it. Report any suspicion of the sale of the implicated flavour of Indomie noodles to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-162-3322,” the agency concluded on Indomie noodles.