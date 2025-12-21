Powerball jackpot soars to $1.6 billion after Saturday draw

The Powerball jackpot has officially surged to an estimated $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s night’s drawing.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 4,5,28,52, and 69, with red Powerball 20.

According to CNN, the jackpot for the next drawing on Monday night will be $1.6 billion. The prize ranks as the fourth largest in Powerful history and the fifth largest among all U.S. lottery jackpots.

In this connection, Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said: “Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season."

Powerball reportedly said that no one was able to win the grand prize Saturday, but tickets sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire and Ohio matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The Saturday drawings revealed 112 tickets won $50,000 prizes, while 22 tickets won $150,000 prizes.

This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has seen consecutive billion-dollar jackpots following the historic streak in 2023.

Additionally, Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.