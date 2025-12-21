How England collapsed as Australia retains the Ashes in Adelaide

How England collapsed as Australia retains the Ashes

Australia has officially secured the Ashes after defeating England by 82 runs on Sunday, December 21.

By winning the first three matches, Australia has taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series, matching the record for the fastest Ashes victory in history.

According to the BBC, England’s Bazball project is in tatters after yet another Ashes defeat in Australia.

The tourists were defeated by 82 runs on the fifth day of the third Test in Adelaide to go 3-0 down.

Despite being impeded by a 40-minute rain shower, Australia overcame a strong partnership between Jamie Smith and Will Jacks and a hamstring strain to Nathan Lyon to secure the win.

Smith had made 60 when he was dismissed shortly after lunch, while Jacks made 47 before edging the same bowler to first slip.

Meanwhile, when Josh Tongue edged Scott Boland to Labuschagne, England were all out for 352 and their enduring hardship in this country was prolonged to 14 years.

This was supposed to be England’s opportunity to truly compete in Australia, marking the most anticipated Ashes in recent memory.

England have surrendered the chance to win the Ashes in only 11 days of cricket, and the team must find a way in either Melbourne or Sydney to avoid the mortification of a 5-0 clean sweep.

This marks the fourth consecutive Ashes tour in which England have lost the first three Tests.

No doubt this is an incredible win for the Australians who began the series with certain questions over selection of their squad.

Australia has been far good for England, as they have not lost an Ashes series at home since 2011.

Additionally, Australia has secured the Urn, matching the record for the fastest Ashes series to have been decided in the last century.