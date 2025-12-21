Google Cloud introduces new AI tool ‘The Core’ in collaboration with Al Jazeera

In the latest media-tech joint venture, Al Jazeera Media Network is launching a new integrative artificial intelligence AI model in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Al Jazeera said on Sunday, December 21, 2025, that it was expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud on the network’s new initiative, titled “The Core,” to integrate AI into its news operations.

Moreover, the media network informed that “The Core” aims to shift the role of AI “from a passive tool to an active partner in journalism.”

Relying on six pillars, the initiative will integrate AI systems to help journalists process complex data, produce immersive content, gain access to analytical context, and automate internal workflows, among other things.

“Al Jazeera is committed to establishing a global technological ecosystem that cements our leadership in the AI era,” said Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani, director general of Al Jazeera Media Network.

Al Thani said, ‘The Core’ is the embodiment of this vision—an integrated model where human expertise and artificial intelligence work in tandem to modernize journalism.

“Google Cloud’s proven expertise in AI makes it the ideal partner to help us execute this ambitious transformation, ensuring our journalism remains agile, accurate, and deeply engaging for our global audience,” said Thani.

Alex Rutter, AI managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Google Cloud, welcomed Al Jazeera’s decision to build the platform as a pivotal step in developing the next generation of intelligent media.

“This transformational program leverages our advanced AI tools to reshape how journalists report and create news and how audiences consume it. Together, Google Cloud and Al Jazeera are setting a new future direction for digital journalism,” Rutter added.