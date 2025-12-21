Kate Winslet opens up about paparazzi harassment after 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet has opened up about the press attention after Titanic that left her terrified.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Oscar winning actress recalled experiencing intense media intrusion following the release of Titanic.

As per Kate she was followed by paparazzi, her phone was tapped, and people even searched through her bins to "try and figure out what diet I was on or wasn't on."

Kate said, "It was horrific. There were people tapping my phone. They were just everywhere. And I was just on my own. I was terrified to go to sleep."

Moreover, the Goodbye June director also claimed that she was often described on news papers and magazine covers by "awful, terrible, actually abusive names."

On the other hand, Kate experienced more intrusion during her divorce from Sam Mendes in 2010, who was her second husband.

The actress said, "I was being followed by paparazzi in New York City with my two small kids, who wanted to, of course, know the reason why Sam and I had split up."

About how she managed the period of her life, Kate Winslet said, "You just keep your mouth closed, you put your head down, and you keep walking. And you try and put your hands over your children’s ears. You lean on your friends, you just keep going."

Along with her friends' supper, Kate also credited the neighbouring couple who would leave her a "bowl of steaming pasta and a little glass of red wine" on the garden.

Kate Winslet, famously known for her Oscar-winning performance in Titani, has just made a directorial debut with 2025 Christmas film Goodbye, June.