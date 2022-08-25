Shehbaz visited Qatar for begging: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering at Haripur. — PTI/ Twitter

HARIPUR: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should have helped out the flood and rain-hit people of his country instead of going to Qatar on a begging mission .

Addressing a rally in Haripur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he regretted that Shehbaz Sharif, along with others, had gone to Qatar for ‘begging’. But, he added. “No one will give them money as everyone knows they are thieves. He said, We have to free Pakistan from these thieves.”

Imran Khan said Pakistan was defamed by registering a terrorism case against him. “The imported government has planned to arrest me as if I were a high-profile terrorist,” he added.

He said the Indian government never makes a decision in which it has to sacrifice the lives of its citizens for someone else. “We lost the lives of 80,000 Pakistanis by participating in the American war... We will not sacrifice our people for any country for the sake of our foreign policy,” he added.

The PTI chief said that when his government tried to buy cheap oil from Russia, they were removed from power through a conspiracy and an “imported government” was imposed on the nation.

“The nation will never accept them and I will stand for the rights of my nation,” he added.The ousted premier said that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill left his job in the US and came to Pakistan but he was sent to jail. He Gill was tortured brutally and also sexually abused in police custody, adding that the PTI would never spare all those involved in torture of Shahbaz Gill. “What did I say that cases were registered against me,” he questioned.

He said the PTI was not against institutions. He said his party never humiliated the institutions and it did not want to damage the national institutions. However, he added that constructive criticism was vital for guiding the institutions. He said he had asked his social media team that any criticism directed towards the institutions should be constructive as they must remember that the institutions were their own.

We have never humiliated the institutions the way Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Khwaja Asif did in the past, and our criticism has always been constructive, but they have treated all alike, he said while addressing the public meeting.

He appreciated the performance of his social media team and said: I pay salam to social media tigers who continued their struggle when I was banned from the media and booked under different cases. He said he had only one goal: to save people s lives from the imported government and seek clean and transparent elections in the country. Clean and transparent elections will bring stability to the country because the nation does not trust them, without early elections there will be no stability in the country, Imran said.

He said he was preparing people all over the country to protest, urging everyone to wait for his call. He warned the incumbent government, saying it would be better elections were announced before his final protest call.

You all have to be ready when I give the call; I tell the imported government announce the elections before my final call. People will decide who will lead the country, the PTI chairman told his party supporters. He warned PM Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they would gather in Islamabad from all four provinces.

Imran Khan said Pakistanis were in a lot of trouble currently, adding that he had also directed the Punjab government to help flood-hit families.

The former prime minister had announced 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.