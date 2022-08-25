Tehsil chairmen want development funds

MANSEHRA: Two of the three tehsil chairmen of Torghar district have complained that local member provincial assembly (MPA) was creating hurdles in their way and funds meant for the development of their respective tehsils were being allegedly embezzled.

“The local lawmaker, who is the younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Azam Khan Swati, has threatened the district and tehsil administrations not to provide us funds, offices, vehicles and other facilities,” Mohammad Khan, the Judbah tehsil chairman, told a presser at the press club here on Wednesday.

Flanked by the tehsil chairman Dor Mera Shahzameen and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district naib amir Maulana Safiullah, he said powers were not being given to the tehsil governments.

“The project execution of the district headquarters hospital and seven basic health units has been suspended for the last two years despite the release of funds,” Khan said.

He said that MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan, who belonged to Oghi in Mansehra district but had been elected from Torghar, had inaugurated over two dozen road schemes during the last two years but work on none of them could be initiated yet.

Speaking on the occasion, tehsil chairman Dor Mera Shahzameen alleged that except for the deputy commissioner, none of the officers of Communication and Works, and other departments were regular in their duties.