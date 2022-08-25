Three injured in fire exchange

PESHAWAR: Tension mounted in the Matani area on Wednesday after two rival tribes allegedly took positions and used heavy weapons against each other over a property dispute.
A police official said a woman and two children were wounded in the firing between the two tribes over the ownership of a piece of land.He said a number of people from both sides opened fire on houses of each other that left at least three people injured.
Tension and fear gripped the local people after announcements were made through loudspeakers of mosques to take positions and respond to the rivals.
MANSEHRA: Two of the three tehsil chairmen of Torghar district have complained that local member provincial assembly ...
BISHAM: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority arranged a workshop for the officials of government departments of...
LAHORE: The Motorway Police has launched road safety measures while ensuring the dashboard camera in public service...
LAHORE: Provincial authorities are taking stern action over the violations of dengue SOPs, registering 129 cases in...
LAHORE: A PTI leader and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz...
MIRPUR: Laying the foundation stone for a dry port in Mirpur, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan...
Comments