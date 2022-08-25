Three injured in fire exchange

PESHAWAR: Tension mounted in the Matani area on Wednesday after two rival tribes allegedly took positions and used heavy weapons against each other over a property dispute.

A police official said a woman and two children were wounded in the firing between the two tribes over the ownership of a piece of land.He said a number of people from both sides opened fire on houses of each other that left at least three people injured.

Tension and fear gripped the local people after announcements were made through loudspeakers of mosques to take positions and respond to the rivals.