Gang involved in robberies busted

MARDAN: Police solved two robbery cases while busting a gang that used to rob houses, and also recovered gold ornaments and cash amounts from the arrestees.
An official said that following a robbery in Garhikapur area at the house of one Saleh Muhammad, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team.
The team also included Saleh’s nephew Hilal during investigations and later Hilal confessed to his involvement along with his accomplices in the robbery case. The police team recovered Rs4,23,000 cash, a motorcar and motorcycle used in the robbery.
The culprits disclosed that they had also done rehearsal a day before the robbery. The gangsters surrendered one Kalakov, three tolas gold ornaments and Rs150,000 cash stolen from a house in another robbery. Separately, the district police arrested a female TikToker for Sheikh Maltoon Town after complaints were received against her.
On public complaints against TikToker Kausar Bibi, popularly known as Pari Khan, a police party raided her house and arrested her. The police registered a case against her.
MANSEHRA: Two of the three tehsil chairmen of Torghar district have complained that local member provincial assembly ...
BISHAM: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority arranged a workshop for the officials of government departments of...
LAHORE: The Motorway Police has launched road safety measures while ensuring the dashboard camera in public service...
LAHORE: Provincial authorities are taking stern action over the violations of dengue SOPs, registering 129 cases in...
LAHORE: A PTI leader and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz...
MIRPUR: Laying the foundation stone for a dry port in Mirpur, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan...
Comments