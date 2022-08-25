Gang involved in robberies busted

MARDAN: Police solved two robbery cases while busting a gang that used to rob houses, and also recovered gold ornaments and cash amounts from the arrestees.

An official said that following a robbery in Garhikapur area at the house of one Saleh Muhammad, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team.

The team also included Saleh’s nephew Hilal during investigations and later Hilal confessed to his involvement along with his accomplices in the robbery case. The police team recovered Rs4,23,000 cash, a motorcar and motorcycle used in the robbery.

The culprits disclosed that they had also done rehearsal a day before the robbery. The gangsters surrendered one Kalakov, three tolas gold ornaments and Rs150,000 cash stolen from a house in another robbery. Separately, the district police arrested a female TikToker for Sheikh Maltoon Town after complaints were received against her.

On public complaints against TikToker Kausar Bibi, popularly known as Pari Khan, a police party raided her house and arrested her. The police registered a case against her.