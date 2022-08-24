Ex-security chief accuses Twitter of major flaws

NEW YORK: Twitter misled users and federal regulators about glaring weaknesses in its ability to protect personal data, the platform’s former security chief claimed in whistleblower testimony likely to impact the company’s bitter legal battle over Elon Musk’s takeover bid.
In a complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and published in part on Tuesday by The Washington Post and CNN, Peiter Zatko also accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of automated bots on the platform -- a key element in Musk’s argument for withdrawing his $44 billion buyout deal.
