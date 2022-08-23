Govt to be overthrown by Sept 10: Fawad

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.—Photo File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Central Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the imported government will be overthrown by September 10.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, he noted that the imported rulers had been shaken since the first rally of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and a fake FIR of terrorism had been registered against him.

He explained that Imran Khan said legal action will be taken against IG, DIG and magistrate, whereas Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar and other PMLN people openly threatened the administration but no action was taken against them.

The biggest censorship operation in the history of Pakistan, he pointed out, was launched against the media to establish the monopoly of some media groups. Fawad said the Islamabad High Court had granted protective bail to Imran Khan. “We will also file a petition to end the FIR in this regard, as this FIR has no legal status, so it should be quashed.”



He said after the report submitted by the jail authorities to the court, the torture of Shahbaz Gill had been confirmed. He said people came out all over the country against the arrest of Imran Khan adding that the PML-N must have now known that if any extreme steps were taken against him, then there will be a strong reaction from the people.

Fawad said fascism was being exercised in Pakistan because ‘it is a minority government. “Coercion and bullying is used to maintain the minority government; there is no moral justification for this government,” he added.

The rulers, he said, had created more enthusiasm among the people with their frustration adding that the power will be returned to the people of Pakistan. These steps against Imran Khan are being taken only to keep him away from the public; no one’s voice can be suppressed in this era of social media, he added.

Talking to media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said if obstacles were created in the way of Imran Khan, the PTI will fight it legally. Qureshi claimed that the government had filed an FIR out of political confusion and increasing popularity of Imran Khan, and all this was done to create panic in the country.

He pointed out that people in every city of Pakistan had recorded their peaceful protest. Qureshi said after appearing in the Islamabad High Court, they had applied for protective bail and the double bench accepted Imran Khan’s protective bail till Thursday.

Qureshi said the imported government appeared nervous and wanted to impede Imran’s mass contact campaign, adding that this was against democratic traditions and this did not happen even in dictatorship.

“The people of Pakistan are with Imran Khan. After Punjab, the people of Karachi have also stamped his narrative; we got a spectacular victory,” he maintained. He said the imported government should give up its stubbornness and hold elections instead of making the country a victim of political instability.

“During our time, the media was free and there was no restriction on freedom of expression. The imported government also tried to influence the social media during Imran Khan’s speech at the Rawalpindi rally. Pakistanis are keeping an eye on every incident happening in the country; they are now more politically aware of the things,” he contended.