Fawad dares govt to fight Imran politically

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. Photo—PID

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said his party would challenge the Pemra notice banning the live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches in the court.

“Imran Khan neither said anything illegal nor did he threaten anyone in the rally, but just announced to take legal action against those responsible,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

Fawad said institutions belonged to everyone and no one monopolised them. Blasting the government, he dared the rulers to compete with Imran politically instead of banning the live telecast of his speeches. “If they do not like Imran Khan or his speeches, then they should reply to him on the same ground instead of carrying out a propaganda or imposing a ban on him. We are starting a public movement from Rawalpindi today; we hope the government will not force us to start the second phase before 10th September,” he remarked.

“Imran Khan is a crowd-puller and not these thieves, as only he can take out a rally on 24-hour notice. They should take out rallies and public gatherings, and compete with the PTI chairman politically,” said Fawad.



Comparing the current ruling class with the Mongol tribesmen, Fawad said the imported rulers would stay in Pakistan till they remained in government and as soon as they lost the power, they would flee the country just like Mongol tribesmen who used to attack and conquer, destroy and leave.

He said a conspiracy was being hatched to disqualify Imran in order to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming; however, he added that Pakistan’s democracy revolved round Imran Khan.

About the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill, Fawad reiterated his demand that a three-member independent panel — comprising Dr Shireen Mazari, Khwaja Saad Rafiq and Mustafa Khokhar — should be constituted to probe the torture so as to bring the truth before the masses. He said there was nothing to be worried about if Gill was all well but the question arose if the Islamabad Police did not torture him, then who did it.

Fawad said the video of Gill was aired on TV channels in which he was shown in good health, adding that if the video was genuine and he was in good condition, then it was a good thing.

However, he said barring Imran Khan, lawyers and other PTI leaders from meeting him had raised many an eyebrow. He said Gill himself said he was kept blindfolded in the CIA station and tortured for hours. Some 1400 years ago, Islam gave the rights to prisoners, he added.

He said a case of torturing Gill was also filed against a female magistrate, adding that a case under Section 12A had been registered against the IGP and DIG regarding Gill’s torture, adding that taking legal action was their right. “It is unfortunate that Rana Sanaullah is the interior minister. What he stated against the state institutions in his speeches in the Punjab Assembly cannot be repeated in public,” he added.

Fawad said Sana himself suffered violence, but he took Gill’s torture as an ordinary issue. “These people believe that only those who have the courage to face all kinds of situations can come into politics,” he said, adding that those who were supporting the PTI were not weak-hearted, as they had proved their loyalties and commitments with Imran Khan at all times.

He pointed out that lumpy skin disease was spreading rapidly in various areas, as thousands of animals were infected so far and warned that this disease was now affecting Pakistan’s politics as well, which was alarming.

Fawad contended the MQM had no political future, as their politics of greed had damaged Karachi enormously and the people of Karachi would never forgive them. He advised the PPP to merge the MQM into itself. Fawad alleged that PML-N was clueless and did not understand what to do. They are so scared that they are doing press conferences one after another, he added.