FIR filed against PTI chief Imran Khan for threatening police, judiciary

ISLAMABAD: A first information report (FIR) was filed against PTI chairperson Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Islamabad’s Margala Police Station on Sunday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of duty magistrate Ali Javed.



The action was taken against the former prime minister after he delivered a threatening speech during his party’s rally in the federal capital’s F-9 park.

According to the FIR’s content, Khan blatantly targeted Islamabad Police’s inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG), and Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who ordered Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in the wake of his on-going trail for uttering seditious remarks.

The FIR’s text further read that the purpose of Khan’s speech was to intimidate the judiciary and Islamabad Police in a bid to prevent them from fulfilling their legal obligations.



The speech by Khan has instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public, stated the FIR.

PTI threatens police officials and magistrate

PTI chairperson Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his party would file cases against Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and magistrate Zeba Chaudhry.

While addressing his party rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park — held to condemn the alleged torture on his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, the PTI chief named and threatened the female magistrate who ordered Gill’s physical remand.

“IG, DIG Islamabad, we will not spare you! We will file cases against you” Khan threatened the police officials, announcing to file cases against them and the magistrate.

“Magistrate Zeba Chuadhry, we will not spare you too!” the former prime minister angrily said, alleging that Chaudhry knew that Shahbaz’s was tortured and yet ordered his remand.

