Ex-PM Imran Khan before addressing the public rally in Islamabad on August 20, 2022. Twitter/PTIOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday warned a conspiracy had been hatched for a clash between his party and the army and, if it happened, there would be bloodshed in the country.



Talking to a group of social media influencers at his Bani Gala residence, he said, “Neutrals cannot make us recognise this mafia government.” He also rejected an offer of talks by the government, saying he could not sit and talk to ‘corrupt’ people, as sitting with them would mean accepting their corruption. Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reiterated his offer of talks to the opposition on thrashing out a Charter of Economy. However, Imran alleged that the Charter of Economy was a fraud. “If you want the Charter of Economy, then bring back your wealth stashed abroad.”

At one point, the PTI chairman regretted that it was very unfortunate that all it was happening in the country over one appointment while the prime minister had the authority to appoint the ISI director general. He also contended that the new army chief should be appointed on merit. “A drama starts in Pakistan on the appointment of the army chief; it does not happen anywhere in the world,” he added.

Political stability in the country, he maintained, will bring about economic stability and that the army alone could not unite the country. “If the army could unite the country, East Pakistan would not have fallen apart,” he argued.



Imran said that he would not take any decision that would harm the country and recalled the Indian-Israeli lobby was happy over the departure of his government while the national leadership was against the plan of the Israeli-Indian lobby. He said that the only solution to the problem was a clean and fair election and he would give away tickets to aspirants for the upcoming elections himself on merit.

He said when the police had started taking action against officials, who tortured his workers on May 25, they received calls from the ‘zoo.’ “A classic example of fascism is the case of Shahbaz Gill; the police say they did not torture him, then who did it?” He claimed Gill had not talked about anything other than the Asghar Khan Case verdict.

He also called on “neturals” to side with the public, justice and Pakistan, as it was the issue of the country. “I want to say to neutrals that this is a matter of the country. It’s very important for you to stand with the nation, justice and Pakistan and not these thieves. I also want to ask if they are really neutral? They told us they were neutral and when the conspiracy was hatched, they stepped back. We know our agencies are the best in the world and when they knew about the conspiracy, they retreated,” Imran told a rally, which he led from Zero Point to the F-9 Park against the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill. “When atrocities were committed against PTI supporters in Punjab, when asked, the police said that they did not do anything.”

Likewise, referring to the alleged torture of Gill, he said when the Islamabad Police were asked, they said they had done nothing but they were hit by a “boot” from behind.

He said that when the Punjab government had decided to take action against the CCPO Lahore and the Punjab DIG for violence against families, women and children on May 25, “our people in the government feared that they would receive phone calls not to touch them.”

Imran began his speech to the charged audience by claiming that terror was being spread among the people to make them slaves and what happened with Gill wasn’t because of what he had said since the coalition leaders in the government had said much more than that to really damage the army.

Criticising the treatment meted out to Gill, Imran said he was tortured as if a big traitor had been caught. “What they did with Gill, they mocked the rule of law and tore it to shreds,” he maintained.

Addressing the Islamabad inspector general of police and DIG, he said, “We won’t spare you, we will file cases against you”. He then also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who on Wednesday, had approved Gill’s two-day remand at the request of the Islamabad Police, and said she too should prepare herself for action.

He lamented that action had not been taken against Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and others for foul language. “If a case could be registered against Gill, then the PTI would lodge cases against everyone, including PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah,” he added.

Imran said his party was approaching the Supreme Court against the three officials and said the nation was looking towards the court to uphold the rule of law and Constitution and implementation of the rule of law was their responsibility.

Last week, he said, the PTI held a public meeting in a Lahore hockey stadium, which was to be held here but someone was sent here. “But if someone thinks that by shutting the media in the present era, people will accept these thieves, then you are living in another world. No one can stop the country from where it is headed to. It is the path of real freedom and whosoever will come in the way, will be washed away,” he cautioned. “Halagu Khan thinks we will be terrorised and become slaves of these thieves because of terror unleashed on Gill. What was done to Gill was aimed at making us slaves,” he added.

He also announced providing a roadmap to the nation in the Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, tomorrow and said he would remain on the streets continuously and take along the nation to make them understand the meaning of real freedom as envisioned by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Meanwhile, coalition partners in the government have condemned Imran Khan for his speech, in which he threatened a female judge and the Islamabad IGP and DIG. In a joint statement, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and others took a strong exception to the derogatory speech against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad Police officials. “The threats are blatant bullying and violation of law. The traitor is the one who plotted to incite mutiny in the army and received foreign funding,” the statement added.

The parties also asked the top judiciary to take action against Imran Khan and his aides for threatening the female judge and interfering in the affairs of the interior ministry while intimidating police officers performing their duties in accordance with the law.