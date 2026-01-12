Florida woman ‘tricked innocent movers into helping her’ $7k burglary: Report

A Florida woman allegedly tried to make fast money by fooling a pair of movers into unknowingly carrying out a burglary.

According to the local sheriff office, Kerry Horne of Bartow, 41, was arrested after detectives linked her to a break-in at a Winter Haven home just before Christmas, reports Tampa Free Press.

By the time deputies arrived on December 22, around $7,000 worth of property had already vanished.

The breakthrough in the case came with the courtesy of a neighbour, who spotted a white pickup truck parked outside the home during the theft. That vehicle led investigators straight to a couple in Bartow who run a moving transportation business.

When questioned, the pair unfaltering had a story ready. They told detectives they believed they were doing a legitimate job for Horne, who had spun them a sad story about her mother being evicted and needing urgent help clearing out the house.

According to authorities, Horne allegedly told the movers they could sell the items and keep half the profits. The couple backed up their account with paperwork detailing the arrangement.

Detectives later tracked down Horne, who admitted the eviction tale was completely made up. The house wasn’t hers to clear and the ‘moving job’ was actually a burglary.

Horne is now sitting behind bars, charged with burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.