Imran proven self-certified thief: PPP

MULTAN: The Pakistan Peoples Party has said Imran Khan, who calls others thieves, has been proven a self-certified thief himself. Imran Khan is an agent of external forces and has been exposed miserably. He received property worth 5 billion from Malik Riaz and in return wrote off Rs50 billion stolen from people.

PPP South Punjab President Syed Ahmed Mehmood said this while talking to journalists here on Friday. He said Imran received Rs21 billion from Arif Naqvi as party funds and in return wrote off Rs87 billion looted from people.

He demanded the arrest of Imran for making millions of dollars through illegal means and causing damage to the national exchequer. He said flour, sugar, wheat and medicine scandals in which billions of rupees of subsidies were given to the mafia were the ‘achievements’ of Imran Khan.

The corruption story of Gogi, Pinky and Buzdar gangs at the government level was a different episode. The PTI government was so hungry for money that it did not spare even the Toshakhana.

Mehmood said Imran sold a precious gift given by the Saudi crown prince in Dubai. Imran’s sisters also had unnamed assets worth billions of rupees, no one’s property was less than Rs 50 billion, but Imran Niazi’s appetite was so high that he misused even donations and Zakat money.

He said Imran received Rs500 billion from the UAE government. He slowed down work on the CPEC and sold out Kashmir to the tyrant India for the sake of money.

He said this certified thief was so ‘kind’ to the poor people of Pakistan that during his time, he bulldozed the huts and shops of the poor in the name of encroachment but considered it wrong to bulldoze his 400-kanal illegal palace and got it regularized by paying only Rs1.2 million.