Objection to Imran’s nomination papers rejected

MARDAN: The district returning officer on Friday rejected the objection raised by a citizen to the nomination papers filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and ousted prime minister Imran Khan for the by-election on NA-22-Mardan III.

Ali Haidar Joshi, a resident of Shergarh town through his lawyers Barrister Arshad Abdullah and Mohammad Jalalud Din Khan, had objected to the nomination papers by submitting an application with the returning officer for the NA-22 office a day before.

Citing Section 62 of the Election Act 2017, the applicant stated that Imran Khan had not submitted the details of Toshakhana gifts and foreign funding case before filing the nomination papers. Talking to The News, the district returning officer said the objection by the complainant was rejected as that was not filed in time, adding the last date for the purpose was August 12.