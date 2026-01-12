Street fight turns bloody as innocent bystander shot in the face

A bystander was shot in the face after a violent confrontation between two men went out of control in San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to the 9100 block of Perrin Beitel Road after receiving urgent reports of a shooting in progress, reports KENS5.

When they arrived, they found a chaotic scene involving two injured men and a suspect who had already fled.

Police say a verbal dispute broke out between a 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old suspect. The argument turned violent when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and struck the victim with it. During the assault, the gun went off.

The discharged bullet did not hit the intended target. Instead, it struck a 44-year-old bystander in the face, passing through both of his cheeks. Officers said the man had simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time when the fight broke out.

Both the man who was pistol-whipped and the bystander were taken to a local hospital. The first victim suffered a laceration, while the bystander was treated for a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators say the suspect escaped the area in a blue four-door sedan. Officers are continuing to search for him, but no arrests have been made so far.

The case is being investigated as aggravated assault with a lethal weapon, and charges are expected once the suspect is located.