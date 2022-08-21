PTI Chairman Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two top police officials in a public meeting held at the F-9 Park late Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) directed all the TV channels to refrain from telecasting any content in any manner (either recorded or produced under its banner or aired during a live speech or press talk) against the state institutions.

The Pemra, in its directive, said that it has been observed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in his speeches/statements, is continuously targeting state institutions by levelling baseless allegations, and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

With regard to the FIR registered against Imran Khan, the sources holding an important position, when contacted, said that an FIR has been registered against the former PM Imran Khan under Section 7 ATA for challenging judicial and law enforcement authorities under offence falling under terrorism act. The State of Pakistan has lodged the complaint against the former PM for his extreme step against the judiciary and law enforcers, creating hurdles in performing their duties, the sources maintained.



Imran Khan contravened the judicial decision of Additional Sessions Judge Ms Zeba Chaudhry in the public meeting, threatening, “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you.” Imran Khan continued hurling threats on IGP and DIG Islamabad, addressing their names and said, “IGP and DIG! We will not spare you.”

Rana Sanaullah, Federal Interior Minister, who landed on Saturday after performing Umra, said that Imran Khan would be answerable for threatening the judiciary and police officers, adding that he would be dealt with according to law. The sources said that joint teams comprising police commandos, Rangers and intelligence agency officials would be constituted for the arrest of Imran Khan, adding, the operation could be initiated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, credible sources have revealed that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is planning curbs on PTI coverage on social media.