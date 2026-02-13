'Isolated and humiliated' Andrew sparks new fears at Palace

The strain has sharpened differences between King Charles and Prince William

Former Duke of York Andrew, who recently left the Royal Lodge for a temporary residence, has sparked fresh fears at palace.

This has been claimed to royal expert Rob Shuter.

He writes that palace fears Andrew could 'harm himself as pressure mounts'.

Citing the friends of Andrew, the expert says they are sounding alarms that he could harm himself as pressure mounts from fresh Epstein revelations and his forced retreat from royal life.

The close confidant said, “He’s isolated, humiliated, and emotionally fragile. People are genuinely worried.”

Behind the palace walls, contingency conversations are said to be underway, he said and added “The word ‘unstable’ is being used.”

Another source notes, “That’s not casual language.”

The strain has sharpened differences between King Charles and heir to throne Prince William, with the monarch urging caution and William favoring firm accountability.

The fresh claims came after palace released a major statement in Andrew scandal.

The palace says King Charles will "stand ready to support" the police if approached about accusations that Andrew, may have passed sensitive reports to Jeffrey Epstein when he was a UK trade envoy.

Palace said Monday, "The King has made clear... his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr (Andrew) Mountbatten-Windsor´s conduct.”

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

The UK police said they were "assessing" the misconduct allegations arising from files related to the late Epstein.