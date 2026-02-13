Ohio daycare worker 'stole $150k in payroll scam', nearly bankrupting nursery

A daycare worker in southern Ohio is accused of siphoning off thousands of dollars from her own employer who was unaware for over two years.

Alexandria Alexus Frank of Milford, was indicted on February 10 on a total of 15 criminal counts, including 13 counts of identity fraud, plus two other related charges, according to WCPO-9 TV.

Investigators say Frank abused her position at the daycare by secretly embezzling money through an elaborate payroll scam.

Prosecutors allege she created fake employees using real people’s identities, then added them to the company payroll so the wages would be deposited into bank accounts she controlled.

According to a local prosecutor, Frank also forged checks from the daycare and deposited them into her personal accounts.

In some cases, she is accused of using the personal details of former employees to issue payments to herself without raising immediate suspicion.

The scheme went unnoticed for nearly two years, during which Frank is said to have operated multiple bank accounts to move and hide the stolen funds.

It was only uncovered when a newly appointed treasurer noticed irregularities in the daycare’s finances and called for further review.

Authorities claim more than $150,000 was stolen through the operation. Investigators identified at least 130 fraudulent payroll transactions and around 50 forged checks, leading to at least 13 confirmed cases of identity fraud.

Prosecutors say the losses were so damaging that the daycare was nearly driven out of business.

If convicted on all charges, Frank could face more than 30 years in prison.