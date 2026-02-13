King Charles receives exciting news about reunion with Archie, Lilibet

“It’s been planned for a long time. But Harry is an exile. Exiles get very, very lonely, absolutely.”

King Charles has received an exciting news about meeting his California-based grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The exciting news has shared by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Speaking to the GB News, the expert claimed Meghan is expected to travel to the UK this year and could bring her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

When asked whether he believed Meghan would come to Britain in 2026, Fitzwilliams explained “Yes, absolutely, I certainly do.”

He continued, “I think she’ll also bring Archie and Lilibet. I mean, will they see the King? Yes, I would suspect they will.”

“How often and for how long? This will get international news, and remember that all of this has been planned.

“It’s been planned for a long time. But Harry is an exile. Exiles get very, very lonely, absolutely.”

The royal expert’s remarks came amid reports Meghan was planning to return to Britain in July for the first time in four years.

Meghan is due to join Harry at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham if their security is approved, the Sun reported last month.

Archie and Lilibet have not visited UK since June 2022 when they arrived with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meanwhile, King Charles is desperate to see Archie and Lilibet.