Slovak fugitive caught at Milano-Cortina Olympics to watch hockey

The Italian authorities confirmed the arrest of a high-profile Slovakian fugitive during a men’s ice hockey preliminary match at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The arrested man told authorities that he had travelled to Milan to support Slovakia’s hockey team.

The 44-year-old was under an arrest warrant issued by the Bolzano Court in 2010 for thefts in commercial establishments.

Meanwhile, police discovered the man on Wednesday morning after receiving an automatic alert from accommodation in the Baggio district on the outskirts of Milan. He was taken to San Vittore prison to serve a remaining sentence of 11 months and seven days for property crimes.

According to recent reports, he was arrested at a campsite on Via Ajraghi and did not resist arrest. Slovakia played Finland, but the man could not attend as he was already in custody.

Authorities further released a statement suggesting the man may have been unaware of the active warrants against him as he had been absent from Italy for many years. Additionally, the arrest occurred as Italian police increased security measures in the wake of the “Olympic craze” currently surrounding the Winter Games.