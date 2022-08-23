Special player honoured for winning medal

PESHAWAR: Altafur Rahman, a table tennis special player, who won a bronze medal in the recently held Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkiye, received a warm welcome at the Paraplegic Centrein Hayatabad.



Altafur Rahman had been admitted there for rehabilitation due to polio disability in the past. He, after rehabilitation, remained a volunteer at the centre and emerged as a table tennis player there.

It may be recalled that in the 5th International Islamic Solidarity Games 2022, which concluded

last week in the Islamic Republic of Turkiye, Altafur Rahman, representing Pakistan and a physically challenged young player affected by polio, won a bronze medal in the table tennis game.A function was organized at the CPMR Hall of the Paraplegic Centre for the player. The management of the centre, staff members, students and the team of friends of paraplegics gave a warm welcome to Altafur Rehman on his achievement and garlanded him.

The speakers praised him for his performance in the international games.Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, CEO of the centre, in his remarks said that talented youth like Altafur Rehman were the pride of the nation.