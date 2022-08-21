ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary to pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom anniversary.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed got commission on 14 March 1971 in the 51st GD(P) course. Later he was posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Maripur (Masroor) for an Operational Conversion Course. On 20 August 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice. On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India. Rashid battled to take back controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash landing the plane before it could cross the border.

The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn’t allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished. In recognition of Rashid Minhas’s supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the highest gallantry award, Nishan-e Haider. He will always be remembered as an icon of gallantry, sacrifice and beacon for our future generations.

President Dr Arif Alvi, meanwhile, paid tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed. The president said that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of such brave and courageous sons and saluted them for their supreme sacrifices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday, meanwhile, said Rashid Minhas laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago. In a tweet, he said, “His was an act of valour & courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to motherland. He will always live in our nation’s heart.”