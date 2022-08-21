CM promises best facilities to traders

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said that he will provide all possible facilities to the businessmen and industrialists. Work on Gujarat Industrial Estate is progressing rapidly.

During a meeting with businessmen, industrialists and local dignitaries at the residence on Saturday, Chief Minister said that our government has created ease of doing business for businessmen. We have abolished the restriction of business hours across the province and allowed business centers and markets to open throughout the week. We will provide more facilities for traders and industrialists in the province, he added.

He said state-of-art special economic zones will be established in the province. The series of meetings with the business community and industrialists will continue in future as well, he added.

The cities of Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan will be made tehsils in near future. We will bring clean water supply and excellent sewage system in all cities and a waste management company will be created in Gujrat.

Speaking on the occasion, local businessmen and industrialists said that making Gujrat a division is a historic move by the Chief Minister which will always be remembered. They paid tribute to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for starting public projects for development and gave the title of Quaid Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Traders said that the entire business community and industrialists of Punjab appreciated Chief Minister’s business-friendly initiative for lifting the ban on business hours and allowing business on Sundays. You have once again put Gujrat in the race for development, they said.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Members of Provincial Assembly Salim Sarwar Jora, Mian M Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, M Arshad Chaudhry and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid glowing tribute to the bravery of martyred PAF pilot Rashid Minhas who sacrificed his life for the motherland.

In his message on the 51st Martyrdom Day, the CM lauded that Rashid Minhas gave away his life but did not let any harm come to the prestige and dignity of his country.

The death of a martyred harbingers the longevity of a country, he added.

The CM extolled Rashid Minhas for being a beacon light and a symbol of pride for every generation.

He acknowledged that the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force set remarkable examples by giving great sacrifices for the defence of their dear homeland.