Rigid mindsets

This letter refers to the article ‘For the greater good’ (August 18, 2022) by Humayun Gauhar. The writer explained how the Taliban government in Afghanistan can compromise and change. However, perhaps they will never change because they refuse to learn from their past mistakes and are still repeating their previous missteps.

Moreover, the Taliban are divided between several major factions. If one group accepts the demands of the international community, the other groups will oppose it so internal clashes are an obstacle on their way to change. The Taliban are still invested in their old traditions and backwards mindset, which they refuse to change. As of now, it seems impossible for the Taliban to change.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran