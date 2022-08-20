Bodybuilding delegation meets chief secretary

KARACHI: A delegation of Sindh Bodybuilding Association on Thursday held a meeting with the Sindh chief secretary Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput at his office.
The association's president Tariq Zafar led the delegation which included joint secretary Mohammad Iqbal and finance secretary Amirullah Khan.
The chief secretary was briefed about the Asian Bodybuilding Championship slated to be held in Bishkek from September 2-5.
Dr Sohail, the release said, assured the association of all possible support from the provincial government.
