Diamond Jubilee event at Mashal School

The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated by the children and members of the Mashal Association at Mashal School, Margalla Town, says a press release.

The guests were welcomed by Director of Education at Mashal, Tallat Azim, followed by the programme which was beautifully presented by the children.

The first item was an enactment based on the song ‘Yun di hame azadi, ka dunya hui heran’ - to remind ourselves of the unique fight that Quaid-e-Azam fought with his legal acumen and the support of all the Muslim citizens of the sub-continent.

The next item was one in which four students highlighted the salient points of the struggle for Pakistan and was called ‘Pakistan ki kahani hamari zubani’. The highlight of the event was called ‘Aik khawab, aik ahed’ - Two children, in turn, recited Allama Iqbal’s inspirational poetry and Quaid e Azam’s quotes on different occasions giving direction to the state of Pakistan.

This was followed by the song ‘Mai to dekhoon ga, tum bhi dekho gai, jab aisa ho ga Pakistan’. The programme ended with collective singing of the national anthem and a vote of thanks by Co-Director Education Farzana Saeed.

Mashal Association is a social welfare organisation that has been working out of its own welfare complex at Margalla Town, here for the past 25 years. A school for girls from under-privileged families is also run by Mashal Association on their premises.